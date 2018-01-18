'Atelier Lydie and Suelle' Full DLC List Detailed

(Photo: Koei Tecmo) An image from "Atelier Lydie and Suelle."

Players will have a lot to look forward to after the release of "Atelier Lydie and Suelle." Koei Tecmo has a lot in store for the game post-launch.

The downloadable content (DLC) will be released in three waves and will be based on other hit games published by the studio. Each time, gamers will be treated with free rare items and attributes, a merchant for the former, and small character events as freebies.

Priced at 1,200 yen, the first major "Atelier Lydie and Suelle" expansion called Adventure Pack 1 will drop Feb. 22. It will add a new painting world called Nightless Ruins.

The DLC will also feature armor items based on "Nights of Azure 2" and a new "Cherry Blossom Swamp" area. For an extra 500 yen, players can complete the experience with background music based on that game

Players can learn recipes for new weapon part and Atelier series item if they shell out an extra 500 yen for a secret recipe notebook, which also includes new activators.

Finally, "Atelier Lydie and Suelle" players can also avail of the Explorer's Logbook, which adds higher tier exploration equipment recipes, for 200 yen.

The second batch of free content will arrive March 8. Gamers can get Lucia as a playable character complete with her Combination Arts for 1,000 yen. This price tag also includes other party members and events in the package.

Adventure Pack 2 for "Atelier Lydie and Suelle" will be based on "Blue Reflection." The new map will be called The Garden of Blue Feelings. There will be three types of Magical Girl Rings and equippable items in tow as well as a new area called New Ventus Mines all for 1,200 yen.

Like the first one, "Blue Reflection" background music pack is sold separately for 500 yen. Players can also shell out 300 yen each to get Lydie and Suelle respective new swimsuits. March 8 will also mark the availability of the EXP and Money grinding quests for 100 yen each.

For the last wave of "Atelier Lydie and Suelle" content dropping March 22, players can expect more free goodies including a rematch with a stronger version of Thunder Demon Falgiore and a battle against the great alchemist Sophie Neuenmuller.

To get Illumeria von Leinweber as a playable character, along with her related events and Combination Arts, players will have to pay 1,000 yen.

"Atelier Firis" is the inspiration for the new map called Claudel Prairie, which will be added in the game with character events for Firis for an extra 1,000 yen.

"Atelier Lydie and Suelle" players can learn new battle recipes that utilize Battle Mix by grabbing the 300 yen Battle Mix Mastery. They can also purchase new outfits for Sophie, Firis, Lucia and Illumeria for 300 yen each.

The "Atelier Lydie and Suelle" DLCs are currently announced for Japan only. It is unclear at the moment if the west versions (game will be released March 27 in North America and March 30 in Europe) will be out around the same dates.