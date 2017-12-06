Atheists Call the Nativity 'Fake News'

American Atheists, one of the largest secular organizations in the country, is again urging people to skip church this Christmas in new billboard ads attacking the birth of Jesus Christ, calling it "fake news."

"Everyone knows that the stories we're told in church aren't the truth," said David Silverman, president of American Atheists, in a press release on Thursday.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/american-atheists-call-birth-jesus-christ-fake-news-billboards-attacking-christmas-208562/