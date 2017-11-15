Atlanta Falcons Running Back Devonta Freeman Enters Concussion Protocol, May Miss Game Against the Seahawks

(Photo: Reuters/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman may not be available when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Freeman is expected to miss Monday night's game after he suffered his second concussion this season, and he added that he won't be surprised if the fourth-year running back miss several more games to recover.

Freeman also missed two preseason games in August after he sustained a concussion in a practice.

Interestingly, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn still hasn't ruled Freeman out of the game against the Seahawks.

"Not until we get all the way through the medical reports and go through that,'' Quinn said, via ESPN.

"I won't rule him out until they say he's ruled out. We're going to do the very best looking out for him, I can promise you that," he continued.

Freeman got hurt in the first quarter of last Sunday's 27–7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys after he took a hard helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Anthony Hitchens. He looked wobbly after the hit and he was taken off the field immediately.

Meanwhile, Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has courted controversy by tweeting that Freeman actually suffered a concussion during their matchup on Nov. 5.

Freeman left that game with a knee injury and the Falcons have made no mention of a concussion on their injury report. Quinn has since dismissed Davis claim that Freeman was concussed during the game.

"He had a bruised knee in that one, and so that's what he was on our injury report for," Quinn stated, according to ESPN. "I know he was evaluated on the sideline, but by no means was he put in a concussion protocol. So last week, any limitation he had was due to the bruised knee," he added.

In any case, Davis has already deleted his tweet.