Atlanta Hawks NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks, Sixers, Thunder Reportedly Targeting Center Dewayne Dedmon

Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon seems to be drawing significant interest from multiple teams in the lead up to the trade deadline on Thursday.

According to Sporting News' Sean Deveney, the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Dedmon.

"Ideally, the Hawks could fetch a late first-rounder for Dedmon. But first-round picks will be hard to come by on Thursday, and no one's giving up a first-round pick for a few months of Dedmon, even as he has played better since returning," Deveney wrote in his report.

"Dedmon has a player option in his contract for next season and is expected to exercise it in search of a new deal," he added.

It should be noted that the Bucks have just acquired Tyler Zeller from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, so they may no longer be searching for a center.

The Sixers' interest in Dedmon is a little surprising as well because they already have Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes competing for minutes behind All-Star center Joel Embiid. Adding him would only create a logjam at the position.

Meanwhile, Dedmon's an interesting target for the Thunder because they could really use someone like him on their roster to back up Steven Adams. Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant have logged significant minutes at center this season, but they are undersized at the position.

Dedmon missed a big chunk of the season due to a leg injury, but he has put up good numbers since he returned. The veteran center is averaging 10 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in under 24 minutes per game this season, and he is shooting 56.4 percent from the field, 39.3 percent from three-point range, and 77.1 percent from the free-throw line.

The Hawks are very much "open for business" before the deadline, so it will be interesting to see if they will pull the trigger on a trade for Dedmon.