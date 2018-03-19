Atlanta Home Invasion Shooting: Gwinnett Man Shot Dead In Front of Tied-Up Family

Pixabay/Skitterphoto A man in Lawrenceville, Georgia was shot dead in a deadly home invasion

A deadly home invasion in Lawrenceville in Atlanta this Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of Miguel Osorio, who was shot by robbers in front of his wife and 19-year-old daughter.

His wife called the Gwinnett County Police Department around 3:30 p.m. to report the shooting and the robbery, but Osorio, 44, was already dead when the officers arrived.

"A female caller at the residence advised the call taker that her husband had been shot during a robbery at the residence," Gwinnett police officer Jacob Albright said via Gwinnett Daily Post.

"When officers arrived they located one male victim, identified as Miguel Osorio, deceased inside the foyer area of the home from a gunshot wound," he continued.

The police said they are investigating two male suspects who entered the home in what is described as construction attire. It is unclear at the moment if they were invited in as there was no sign of forced entry.

The suspects proceeded to tie up the family in the living room using zip ties. Osorio broke free but was immediately shot by one of the robbers. The two men then ran to a third suspect, a driver in a gold or tan getaway SUV, although it is unclear if they took anything from the home.

"The suspects as they fled the home fired shots back towards the residence. No one was struck by those bullets either," Albright said.

The mother and daughter were not injured, but the former was taken to the hospital to be treated for shortness of breath. It is unknown at this time whether the victims know the suspects.

Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are currently perusing the crime scene to gather any additional evidence. They are also checking with neighbors for any home surveillance footage of the suspects.