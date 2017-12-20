Atlus Announces 'Catherine' Remake For PS4 and PS Vita

Twitter/atlus_jp Promotional picture for "Catherine: Full Body."

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Atlus has announced a remake for "Catherine" titled, "Catherine: Full Body." Furthermore, the remake is expected to feature a new character. Here is everything to know about "Catherine: Full Body."

According to reports, "Catherine: Full Body" is being developed by Studio Zero, which is the new internal development team at Atlus. Aside from the remake, the team is also working on on a role-playing game that has yet to be announced. In the meantime, Atlus revealed that the upcoming remake will be featuring new endings, more story episodes, wider difficulty options, new block moving mechanic, an online battle support, and a platform for cross-play between Sony's PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

More details include a a third Catherine, named Rin, who will be brought to life by "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya" voice actor Aya Hirano. Rin is a pianist and is characterized as someone who is soft, honest, and gentle. She is described as a healing character that stay beside Vincent and helps to teach him new values.

Aside from the new character, the game developers also revealed that the scenarios are being made by full-time staff, who have worked to enhance the upcoming remake for all types of players. As such, fans will be able to switch between traditional and new modes during the story, which is a direct result of the hard work of the developing team. Currently, "Catherine: Full Body" is still at 50 percent completion. Fans believe that Atlus and Studio Zero are targeting a final version by next year.

A release date for "Catherine: Full Body" has yet to be announced, but it is set to land for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming months. In the meantime, the original "Catherine" is now available for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.