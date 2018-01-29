Atlus Releases New Survey That Hints on 'Persona 6'

Persona 5 the Animation Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sci-fi adventure anime series, “Persona 5 the Animation,” based on the role-playing video game developed by Atlus as part of the “Persona” series of games for various PlayStation consoles.

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Atlus has spiked the rumors for "Persona 6" when they released a survey for their Japanese fans about a number of things. Further reports indicate that aside from the potential board game of the popular franchise, fans were also asked about what they think about the possibility of having "Persona" on various platforms.

According to reports, the survey may be taken as a sign that the game developer is thinking about the future of "Persona." However, the survey is in full Japanese and may require interested fans to translate it before answering. Furthermore, fans were reminded that the link may not work consistently and may require some patience. Aside from this, the survey did ask about the potential board game, which has been rumored to be in development for a while now. On top of this, Atlus also asked about fans would like to see in the future of the franchise.

Further reports indicate that among the more interesting questions, Atlus asked about which platform were fanned more interested in and were given a choice among PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation VR, PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS, smartphones, or others. The game developer would also like to know if they were interested in a spinoff of the following titles: "Soul Hackers," "Devil Summoner," "Devil Survivor," "Persona," "Persona Q," and more. Perhaps the biggest giveaway that got the fans interested in the question of where they would like to see the numbered titles for "Persona," "Shin Megami Tensei," and "Etrian Odyssey." They give the option between various platforms that were consistent with the question about which platforms were fans most interested in.

Atlus has not released an official announcement for the highly anticipated "Persona 6." However, considering the content of the survey, more information is likely to be released in the coming months.