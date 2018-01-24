Atlus Working on a 'High-End' PS4 Action Game?

(Photo: Sony PlayStation) Atlus is reported to be developing a new "high-end" game for PS4.

Atlus might be working on a new "high-end" action game for the PlayStation 4 (PS4).

This is what media outlets are thinking following the emergence of a telling job listing on the Japanese careers site Creator's Partner Fellows.

The listing reveals that Atlus is looking for an artist with talents on 2D concept design and key animation for a "PS4 high-end action game."

Atlus was not mentioned in the job listing, but it did mention that the employer is "a long-standing consumer game maker famous for its unique goddess," which is a reference to the long-running video game series "Shin Megami Tensei."

The employer is also located in Setagaya in Tokyo, which as fans of the studio know is where Atlus, which is also known for the popular "Persona" franchise, is based.

The listing also mentions that the job will be for a "newly under-development PlayStation 4 project." Atlus notes that they will tell the applicant of the game's style upon interview although it was indicated that the mystery game will include "action-based battle elements."

The listing for the 2D concept artist appears to have been taken down already, but a job listing for the UX/UI designer for the same action game project is still up.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet with regard to what Atlus really has in the works, although the company has been gauging the interest of its fans for its next project.

Last year, the studio sent out an online consumer survey, in which they asked fans about the possibility of exploring other genres like action and shooting.

Whether the high-end action game is the result of the feedback or not remains to be seen. Another question being raised is if this game despite the genre will be based on its established franchises.

Atlus remains tightlipped on the matter, but it should not be long before fans learn what the company really is up to.