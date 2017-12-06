'Attack On Titan 2' Gets Western Release

YouTube/Koei Tecmo A screenshot from the "Attack on Titan 2" gameplay trailer

"Attack on Titan 2" will be arriving on Western shores next year. This is after Koei Tecmo Europe announced that the latest installment video game adaptation of the hit manga series will be launching on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on March 20, 2018.

The game picks up from where 2016's 'Attack on Titan' left off, retelling the story of the anime and manga featuring additional scenarios that give fans a more detailed look at some of the series' key characters. While the game is expected to cover the events of the anime's second season, namely the Clash of the Titans arc, and include several more playable characters including Annie Leonhart, Bertholdt Hoover, Reiner Braun, the Female Titan, the Colossal Titan, the Armored Titan.

In addition to the new characters, "Attack on Titan 2" will also allow players to create their own Scout. Scouts will feature a range of new abilities, from evade-style attacks to "long-range sneak attacks" while also being equipped with the all-new tool known as the monocular allowing them to spot Titans from afar.

According to Koei Tecmo, this will offer "a fresh perspective on the events of both seasons of the worldwide anime hit" which suggests that the game will likely tackle some of the events from the first season as well.

The game will also expand on already existing gameplay mechanics giving players new ways to fight and/or capture Titans. Stealth, trapping titans with nets, and engaging in fast-paced, head-on combat will be the player's main tools in battling the Titans alongside their fellow soldiers.

It's not all about Titan slaying though as "Attack on Titan 2" will also feature "RPG elements" in the form of the game's "Town Life" episodes. Players will be able to interact with the popular characters from the anime and manga by developing relationships with them and learning more about the game world.