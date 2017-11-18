'Attack on Titan 2' New Trailer Features Fight Against Beast Titan

YouTube/KOEI TECMO EUROPE LTD. A screenshot from the newest trailer of "Attack on Titan 2."

As the sequel to hack and slash video game "Attack on Titan" nears its launching in early 2018, the game's publisher released a new action-packed trailer with some gameplay action.

Koei Temco unveiled the new trailer earlier this week featuring the one of the game's characters fighting off a number of gigantic Titans. The trailer showed the different slashing and hacking action that did not lack some blood bursting and spilling from the enemies.

Meanwhile, PlayStationLifeStyle.net noted that one of the giants featured in the trailer was the Beast Titan. The creature resembles a massive ape that previously appeared in the "Attack on Titan" anime and manga versions.

In a press release on Koei Temco's official website, the publisher confirmed that "Attack on Titan 2" is "in development for physical release on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, and Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, Nintendo Switch, and digitally on Windows PC via Steam."

Moreover, the company also said that the game will revolve around the storyline of "Attack on Titan" season 2. The game offers "new challenges and versatile action" with the much-improved "omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements," Koei Temco explained.

More details on the narrative, new mechanics, and release date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Comicbook.com reported that season 2 of "Attack on Titan" anime will be coming out on Blu-ray and DVD. The announcement came from Funimation, which included the title on its lineup of home video releases scheduled for February next year.

Apart from "Attack on Titan" season 2, other titles slated for release next year include "Fairy Tail Collection 11," "Monster Hunter Stories Ride On: Season One," and "Dragon Ball Super Part 3."

"Attack on Titan" Season 2 comes out a week after "Dragon Ball" on February 27, the report added.