'Attack on Titan 2' News: Multiplayer Gameplay to Include Deathmatch-Type Mode and More

(Photo: Koei Tecmo) A screenshot from "Attack on Titan 2."

Multiplayer experience in the highly anticipated "Attack on Titan 2" game will be intense.

In this week's issue of Famitsu magazine, it is revealed that the online play will include a deathmatch-type mode called Versus, which will include four versus four battles.

Co-op play in "Attack on Titan 2" will allow gamers to experience the story mode in the game by teaming up with other players.

This means that they can take on missions with the team and prepare for the battles by customizing their equipment together with a joint-development feature.

"Attack on Titan 2" reportedly allows each member of the team to get the customized equipment after they gather the necessary materials to build it.

Three more playable characters were also revealed in the Famitsu magazine and they all hold a leadership position in the manga and anime.

Keith Shadis, the head instructor of the 104th Training Corps will be part of the action in "Attack on Titan 2" as well as Kitz Weilman, captain of the Garrison and commander of the 1st Division Elite Force. But the biggest deal of the three is Darius Zackly, who is the commander-in-chief of all three divisions of the military.

The roster in "Attack on Titan 2" will be three times larger than the first installment so there are bound to be characters that were not playable before.

Based on the second season of the anime, "Attack on Titan 2" also promises a "more versatile" omni-directional action, evolved Titan action and "deeper" relationships among the characters.

The image above shows the game's new Buddy System, which is described as:

Team members possess a variety of buddy actions to support you in the field. When you see an icon over a team member's head, press the button to trigger his/her buddy action. Once used, you must wait for the action to cool down before it becomes available again.

"Attack on Titan 2" will be released in Japan on for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch and PC on March 15 and in North America and Europe on March 20 in the said platforms except for the PS Vita.