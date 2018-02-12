'Attack on Titan 2' News: Multiplayer Trailer Hints Arrival of 'New Mode'

Facebook/Attack on Titan "Attack on Titan 2" will be following the events that will happen in the second season of "Attack on Titan" due to air this spring 2018.

Koei Tecmo's upcoming video game "Attack on Titan 2" has recently released a set of new trailers highlighting the upcoming features of the show. One of the latest trailers show the newly revamped multiplayer mode of the game.

"Attack on Titan 2" is the sequel of the 2016 game titled "Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom." The second installment of the game will heavily focus on the events that happened during "Attack on Titan" season 2 in the anime series.

The upcoming game will boast several new features including a scoping mechanic, advanced maneuvering, and revamped titan killing actions. The multiplayer mode of the game is also tweaked by adding several minor but integral features.

The "Story Mode Co-op" of the game will give players a lot of advantage by playing the story with two characters maximum. This grants more titan kills since teamwork plays an important role. The second installment is also figured to be much more difficult, especially with the appearance of the "Beast Titan" and the "Jaws Titan."

On the other hand, modes such as "Annihilation mode" gives players who are hungry for titan carnage a chance to wreck havoc. This mode goes by the principle that "the more titans killed, the higher the score." The trailer also showed the "Online mode," where players join "scouts" to kill titans.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes is the addition of a new mode that is still unnamed in the trailer. The trailer hinted that "a new mode will arrive post-launch" and that gamers should stay tuned. However, judging from the looks of the trailer, it appears that the new mode may be a "Titan mode" in which the player assumes the role of the man-eating titans instead of soldiers.

The porting to the Nintendo Switch is also a big factor, as Koei Tecmo added a wireless feature where up to eight Switch owners can connect wirelessly to slay titans together.

"Attack on Titan 2" is set to be released worldwide on March 20.