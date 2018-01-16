'Attack on Titan 2' News: New Online Mode, Co-op, Missions Detailed

(Photo: Koei Tecmo) A screenshot from "Attack on Titan 2."

"Attack on Titan 2" will treat players with some epic multiplayer experience.

Koei Tecmo has detailed the new Annihilation mode in the online component of the highly anticipated game, which will be based on the second season of the "Attack on Titan" anime.

Annihilation mode will feature two teams of four Scouts as they earn the highest score within a specified amount of time. The key to rake in the scores is of course defeating the Titans.

How "Attack on Titan 2" players can accomplish that is, of course, by working together, as what the characters of the anime likes to do their titan-slaying missions. Players can effectively do this by interacting in the online lobby before battle with gestures and messages.

Familiar gestures include "dedicating your hearts" gesture, and famous lines from the anime and manga are available.

Higher points will come from the Chain Bonus, which involves gamers tackling the enemies as a unit and destroying each Titan body part before eliminating them.

To earn double the points in the "Attack on Titan 2" Annihilation mode, players will have to give everything they got during the final moments of the battle.

As a match draws to a climactic close, the stakes rise as in the last minute any points earned are doubled. Within this time, it is of upmost priority for players to work closely and earn as many points as possible to come out in the lead!

"Attack on Titan 2" will also feature co-op missions in the Story Mode and Scout Missions with their pals and other players across the globe.

Gathering a team of close allies during these modes allows players to experience the gripping events of A.O.T. 2's narrative together, or players can offer help others that are struggling against the Titan threat. You can develop equipment with friends with less material than when you do work on alone.

"Attack on Titan 2" will be released on March 20.