Koei Tecmo A screenshot from "Attack on Titan 2"

Gamers will have a lot of ways to get the upper hand and ultimately defeat Titans in the upcoming "Attack on Titan 2."

One way is to build bases right on the battlefield, which ensures players unique advantages, depending on what type it is. Gamers can build one by launching a smoke bomb.

The type of bases players can build in "Attack on Titan 2" will improve as they progress in the game and increase their Affinity levels with other characters. Some of the bases include Automatic Battery from which players can launch automatic cannon fire attacks, and the Manual Battery, where they will have to do it manually.

"Attack on Titan 2" also features a Front Line base for increasing abilities of nearby allies and a Stationing base where gamers can procure construction smoke bombs for every certain amount of time. It is much like the Production base except that this one provides certain items to players routinely.

Advance base is where increased damage can be dealt to Titans depending on the amount constructed, while the Bombing base is the kind that blows up and deals damage to the Titans when they attack it.

The Supply base is one that "Attack on Titan 2" players should build to get all the items they need. To get more out of the battle when it ends such as the materials, a Mining base will be the perfect choice.

Koei Tecmo also provided details about the kind of tools fans can expect in the game. There will be a total of 16 series of equipment including "bulky sword blades to sickle-like sword blades and crystal sword blades."

There are three types of each equipment in "Attack on Titan 2" namely "Blades and Swords," "Scabbards and Canisters," and "Omni-Directional Gear." Not only can these weapons be customized or at least change in appearance in "Attack on Titan 2," they are also effective in destroying the Titans. The equipment also dictates the progress of the player's abilities.

Apart from these weapons, players can also carry around portable items developed at the Titan Research Room that will help them fare well in their bloody battles with the carnivorous giants. This includes smokescreens, Molotov cocktails, and flash bombs.

Another exciting piece of information revealed by Koei Tecmo is that gamers will unlock a "super powerful Titan" when they clear the Story Mode. This new monstrous Titan will appear on "Emergency Subjugation Target."

Clearing special missions in "Attack on Titan 2" during battle will allow players to undo the deaths of the characters that took place in the original story.

"Attack on Titan 2" launches in Japan on the PlayStation 4, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 15. Folks in the west can pick the game up in the same platforms plus on the Xbox One come March 20. Check out new screenshots here.