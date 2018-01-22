'Attack on Titan 2' News: Nintendo Switch Gameplay Showcased, Fans Are Divided About One Thing

(Photo: Koei Tecmo) A screenshot from "Attack on Titan 2."

Koei Tecmo has showcased the "Attack on Titan 2" gameplay for the Nintendo Switch.

This is the first game to hit the Nintendo console. Media outlets are impressed about how it looks especially when compared with the PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC versions.

Bleeding Cool notes that the "Attack on Titan 2" on the Nintendo Switch might be the best iteration of the highly anticipated game yet, that is, if it runs well on the handheld.

Footage for the PS Vita gameplay was also shown and gamers feel it does not look too shabby for a last-generation console either so rockers of portable consoles will be happy with the gameplay experience on both the Nintendo Switch and the PS Vita.

Looking at the comments on the former, however, some gamers are not all too impressed with the graphics of "Attack on Titan 2" on the Nintendo Switch as they feel Koei Tecmo could have done better.

There are those who think that the studio just did a bit of touching up on the Nintendo 3DS version while some did not mince words and say it looks downright awful.

While graphics and animation are a huge part of the gameplay experience, many believe that "Attack on Titan 2" will still be a great game to play.

The official description for "Attack on Titan 2" from the Nintendo Switch gameplay footage reads:

Players will be able to create their own custom Scout in "Attack on Titan 2," an all-new addition to the series, offering a fresh perspective on the events of both seasons of the worldwide anime hit, "Attack on Titan." With enhanced Titan movements, Scouts will have to strategically use a plethora of new abilities in order to survive; from evade-style attacks like the hook drive ability, to long-range sneak attacks – carefully strategized with the help of the new monocular tool! Additional RPG elements have been implemented into "Attack on Titan 2's" Town Life segments; allowing players to build relationships with their favorite characters from the Attack on Titan universe to gain a deeper understanding of their comrades.

Apart from the core characters, "Attack on Titan 2" will also feature playable characters like Hitch Dreyse, Marlo Freudenberg, Mina Carolina, Nile Dawk, Thomas Wagner, Annie Leonhart, Bertholdt Hoover, Reiner Braun, the Armored Titan, the Colossal Titan, the Female Titan and a "Mysterious Titan" form.