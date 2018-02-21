'Attack on Titan 2' News: Sequel RPG Gets March Release Date

Koei Tecmo Europe via Twitter Promo image featuring the limited edition steelbook case for "Attack on Titan 2."

The role-playing video game adaptation of "Attack on Titan" is also getting a sequel slated to launch next month. The announcement came not long after its multiplayer gameplay was previewed.

"Attack on Titan" is a globally popular franchise after gaining success from both its manga and anime series. It has also gained enough support so far in the video game industry which has permitted the release of a sequel RPG next month.

Game publisher Koei Tecmo recently confirmed that the "Attack on Titan 2" game will be released on March 20, and several photo teasers for the game's Nintendo Switch port were included in the announcement. Koei Tecmo has always listed the game for a March 2018 launch, and luckily for fans, the developers did not appear to have major obstacles in making the game as the official release date remains in that time frame.

The plot of the "Attack on Titan 2" game will follow its manga resource material but with a few tweaks to match the gameplay's perspective. It will also have several new gameplay features especially on multiplayer game modes.

The upcoming game will introduce the Buddy Actions, which, as the name suggests, is a set of ways of how players can support their teammates such as Rescue, Recovery, and Titan Transformation. "Attack on Titan 2" will also come with new sneak strategies focused on letting the Scouts reserve their best attack for when they need it the most.

When the Scouts are not fighting Titans, they will have the option to refill their supplies such as gas, blades, and other essentials. "Attack on Titan 2" will also feature "safe haven" bases that have "automated artillery towers" set up and will be triggered when Titans are present.

Koei Tecmo also previously announced the launch of an "all-new competitive PvP mode" in "Attack on Titan 2." In this game mode, players will be matched against another gamer and will have to gain the highest score to win. The scores will be incorporated in the leader boards.

Another major addition in "Attack on Titan 2's" online gameplay is the multiplayer Annihilation Mode where two teams with four members will have to gain the best scores within a time limit.

"Online functionality is not only limited to competitive play, as players are able to take on missions co-operatively in Story Mode and Scout Missions. Gathering a team of close allies during these modes allows them to experience the gripping events while fighting against the Titan threat together," developers added.

"Attack on Titan 2" will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.