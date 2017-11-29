'Attack on Titan 2' Release Date: Gameplay Footage Showcases New Features

(Photo: YouTube/Koei Tecmo) A screenshot from the "Attack on Titan 2" gameplay trailer.

Koei Tecmo has released brand-new gameplay footage for the highly anticipated game "Attack on Titan 2" where it introduced an exciting new feature.

In the title, players can make use of Buddy Actions, which are support options that members can provide to their teammates on the battlefield.

The Buddy Actions in "Attack on Titan 2" include Rescue, Recovery and Titan Transformation. As gamers would have guessed, the third option could give them the ability to tap into Titan powers.

While support will be on standby for players, the game will also make sure they have the right weapons and attacks in their arsenal not to warrant backup as much as possible.

"Attack on Titan 2" comes with new moves including the hook drives, which makes for fast-paced jump and evade style attacks and sneak attacks to give players time to strategize and save powerful attacks for when they need them.

Koei Tecmo details these attacks in an official press release:

For sneak attacks to be successful, the Scouts have to remain undetected by Titans; a feat not so easily achieved if players linger too much in their gigantic foes' field of vision. Balancing the gameplay even more, players will also be able to equip flash grenades, used to incapacitate Titans in danger zones. Items such as restraining guns can also assist in the capture of Titans.

"Attack on Titan 2" players who run out of weapons and resources can fill up at the game's designated Bases. There, they could replenish their gas, blades and other supplies.

The same Bases are also perfect for taking cover since they come with automated artillery towers designed to take out Titans.

Based on the events of the second season of the "Attack on Titan" anime, "Attack on Titan 2" will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in March 2018.