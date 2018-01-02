'Attack on Titan' News: Mikasa Returns With A New Look To Save The Day

Facebook/AttackOnTitan Promotional image for "Attack on Titan."

Recent reports have revealed that the situation and storyline of "Attack on Titan" seems to be getting more intense as the creator and his illustrators have decided to bring back Mikasa Ackerman in a big away. Aside from reappearing for the first time since the timeskip, it seems that she also received a makeover.

According to reports, the release of Mikasa's new look was enough to spark excitement from the fans wo were recently introduced to a timeskip where the series' hero Eren Yeager infiltrated Marley, revealed himself to Reiner, and transformed in the middle of Marley, which resulted to mass panic and killings. As usual, Mikasa seems to have good timing as she swoops in to save Eren from a difficult fight.

His pseudo-sister was portrayed to be wearing a very dark outfit that starkly contrasted to the previous version of the uniform. Furthermore, she received a haircut overall and she now sports shorter hair. Aside from her physique, fans also took note that she was using a new gear system.

Further reports reveal that this might have been the key to her success as she returns to "Attack on Titan" just as Eren was emerging from his Titan form during his fight with the War Hammer Titan, who was revealed to be Willy Tybur's sister. Eren tells her that he is happy that they came and Mikasa responds by saying that it is time for him to come home. Considering the imminent war between Marley and Paradis Island, this chapter may be pivotal because of several facts that were revealed: Mikasa's new look, the new gear, and what she might have meant in her words to Eren.

There are a number of ways in which the series can go but Hajime Isayama's "Attack on Titan" has always been known for its plot twists. As such, fans will have to wait for more information before conclusions can be drawn on the fate of Eren and his team.