'Attack on Titan' Season 3 News: Levi to be the Main Character, Producer Reveals

Facebook/Attack on Titan Shown is a promotional image for the upcoming season 3 of "Attack on Titan,"showing Levi and his uncle, Kenny.

The upcoming third season of "Attack on Titan" will cast the spotlight on Levi Ackerman.

While "Attack on Titan" season 3 is not slated to arrive earlier than summer, fans can already expect that the highly anticipated season of the globally popular anime series will put Levi in the center of events. According to reports, WIT studio is focusing on Levi's story in the upcoming season, including his fight with the mysterious Kenny Ackermann.

The reveal on Levi being the focus of "Attack on Titan" season 3 was made by no less than animation producer Nakatake Tetsuya in an interview with the upcoming March 2018 issue of a magazine. While the producer did not really elaborate on what will bring Levi to the center of events in the upcoming season, it is believed that it will have something to do with its story featuring more of humans-against-humans rather than humans-against-Titans.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that a key visual for "Attack on Titan" season 3 released earlier already revealed the imminent arrival of Kenny in the anime. While readers of the manga counterpart of the anime series already know who Kenny is, the character will make his debut in the anime version in the upcoming third season.

To the uninitiated, Kenny is Levi's uncle who was once a member of the Police Brigade's Anti-Personnel Control Squad. However, his arrival in the universe of "Attack on Titan" will not be for the purpose of taking on the man-eating and shape-shifting Titans but to challenge certain human characters, Levi included.

Meanwhile, fans are worried that "Attack on Titan" season 3 may have fewer episode counts than its past seasons. As the upcoming season of the series will be an adaptation of the "Uprising" arc from the manga, and "Uprising" is more about government upheaval and mental warfare, some believe that the series will opt for fewer episodes. After all, with less humans-against-Titans action scenes, the anime series may be too dragging if it maintains the 20-plus episodes of the previous seasons.

Whether this will really be the case or not, fans can only find out when "Attack on Titan" season 3 arrives this July.