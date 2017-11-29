'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Rumors: Anime to Finally Feature Manga Counterpart's 'The Basement' Chapter

Facebook/Attack on Titan Shown is a promotional image for “Attack on Titan” season 2.

While "Attack on Titan" season 3 is not expected to arrive earlier than summer next year, recent reports suggest that the highly anticipated season of the hit anime series may finally feature Eren unraveling some secrets in his father's basement.

Although the concluded season 2 of "Attack on Titan" answered some questions that its premiere season left, there are more questions that need to be answered. However, according to recent reports, the upcoming season 3 of the globally popular anime series may make more revelations that will not just shock the fans but how the story will go.

It is alleged that one of the things that is likely to be featured in the upcoming season 3 of the anime series is Eren's discovery at the basement of his father, which was featured in the manga counterpart of the series in its chapter 85, titled "The Basement," released more than a year ago. Apart from finding out that his father, Grisha Yeager, has another family, the said chapter also has Eren finding out that the history of their country, Paradis, is all a lie.

Grisha's note for Eren came with other revelations that leave him shocked, including the fact that he was born outside the Walls, there are humans outside Paradis, and that humanity did not meet its demise in the hands of the Titans. Without question, should the said chapter be adapted by its anime counterpart, it will be one interesting plot.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time for "The Basement" chapter to be rumored to be featured in its anime counterpart. In fact, last year, it was already speculated that the said chapter would be included in the then upcoming season 2 of the anime series. However, "Attack on Titan" season 2 commenced and concluded without making reference to "The Basement" at all.

Will "Attack on Titan" season 3 finally adapt "The Basement" from the manga? If yes, how will it affect the anime's story?

Fans can only speculate for now.

"Attack on Titan" season 3 is slated for a July 2018 release.