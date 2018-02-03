Wit Studio An image from "Attack on Titan"

Fans do not mind the long wait for "Attack on Titan" season 3 as the manga counterpart of the anime helps them get by. As such, although news about the next season of the anime has been scarce as of late, fans who follow the manga already know what to expect in the third run of the series.

"Attack on Titan" season 3 is set to premiere this July, so there is a lot of time for them to prepare. After all, the recent events in the manga, which they will likely pan out in the small screen as well, already take a while to process. Add to that the fact that there are still roughly five months left before "Attack on Titan" returns with new episodes; this means a lot can still happen on the manga side of things.

Speaking of which, the next chapter of the Hajime Isayama masterpiece is expected to arrive as early as next week. His editor has confirmed on Twitter that the final edits for chapter 102 are complete.

The editor said that it took a while for him to finish them even though Isayama's draft was sent to him earlier than usual, but this will not affect the release date of the next chapter of the "Attack on Titan" manga.

With all that said, fans would be happy to know that they can check out chapter 102 in the next issue of the Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.

As for the anime, "Attack on Titan" season 3 will be broadcasted in Japan by NHK. The first two seasons of the hit anime aired on MBS, and fans cannot help but wonder if there will be some sort of censorship now that a new network is handling the broadcast. Much of "Attack on Titan" involves brutal battles between Titans and humans. This is something the series has become known for, so fans might not be happy if season 3 tones all that down.

NHS is yet to be more specific beyond the July premiere date they announced.