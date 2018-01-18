'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Spoilers: Levi to Face a New Adversary

Facebook/Attack on Titan Shown is the latest promotional image for "Attack on Titan" season 3, showing Levi and his uncle, Kenny.

The upcoming third season of "Attack on Titan" will feature Levi taking on a new adversary other than the titans.

"Attack on Titan" has released a new promotional image and trailer for its upcoming third season. According to reports, the new image and trailer have revealed that the globally popular anime series will be ushering in a new character that will add to the forces that Levi will have to contend with apart from the titans.

It has been learned that the new character is Kenny Ackerman, a member of the Military Police Brigade and is also the captain of the Anti-Personnel Control Squad. Reportedly, the new character will be revealed as the uncle of Levi from his mother's side.

Reports claim that Kenny is also featured in the 10-second teaser trailer for "Attack on Titan" season 3. As suggested by the trailer, Levi and his uncle will be at loggerheads as the protagonist character is seen jumping off the rooftop to physically assault Kenny.

As of this writing, it remains unclear what issues Levi has against his uncle, and why Kenny reappears in his nephew's life. Nonetheless, whatever the reason is, fans can expect that scenes between the two characters will be tension-filled as the trailer hints that Levi is determined to stop whatever it is that Kenny plans to do. Since Kenny is also a merciless killer, fans can already be sure that "Attack on Titan" season 3 will be action-packed even with the scenes of Levi and Kenny alone.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that "Attack on Titan" season 3 will also feature Reiner having suicidal thoughts. According to reports, the series' creator, Hajime Isayama, has featured a sketch of the character placing a rifle in his mouth. However, it has been revealed that Reiner will not end up killing himself despite his guilt over the death of Marcel as Falco will make him realize that suicide is not the solution.

"Attack on Titan" season 3 is expected to arrive this July.