'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Updates: Anime Already on Sound-Mixing Stage, Hints Sound Director

Facebook/Attack on Titan Shown is a promotional image for the upcoming season 3 of "Attack on Titan," showing Levi and his uncle, Kenny.

While fans are still awaiting the release of the first-ever full-length trailer of "Attack on Titan" season 3, a staff member of the production has hinted that the anime series is already on its sound-mixing stage.

It's already public knowledge that the third season of "Attack on Titan" is coming later this summer. While there are some who worry that the anime series may be delayed, the latest tweet of one of its staff members suggests that the production is going smoothly.

"It has started! 'My Hero Academia.' 'Attack on Titan.' Uh, my stomach is hurting from now on. I just need to be strong. Give me some stomach medicine please. Look forward to my next report," Masafumi Mima, sound director of the anime series, said in his recent Twitter post.

It is apparent that, based on Mima's post, sound-mixing for "Attack on Titan" season 3 has already begun, and it can only mean that production is well on pace with enough keyframes for soundtracking and storyboarding. This can also mean that fans may be soon treated to the anime's trailer for its upcoming third season, possibly coming next month or in April.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this month that "Attack on Titan" season 3 will cast the spotlight on Levi Ackermann as its main character as he fights a new character, Kenny Ackermann. While fans of the anime series will only get to know Kenny in the upcoming third season of "Attack on Titan," those who read its manga counterpart know too well that he is Levi's uncle.

Apart from casting the spotlight on Levi, "Attack on Titan" season 3 is also expected to feature more human-vs-human scenes rather than humans-vs-Titans, which is presumed to include several fight scenes between Levi and his uncle.

"Attack on Titan" season 3 is slated to arrive this July although an exact release date is yet to be announced.