'Attack on Titan' Season 3 Updates: Most Season 2 Characters Returning, Casting List Shows

Facebook/Shingeki No Kyojin A promotional poster for "Attack on Titan" season 2.

While nothing much is known about the upcoming third season of the globally popular anime series "Attack on Titan," fans can expect that it will usher back majority of its characters featured in its season 2.

According to reports, the official website of the anime series has revealed the list of the actors who will lend their voices anew to their respective characters. As seen on the list, fans can rest assured that Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Connie, Sasha, Christa, Ymir, Reiner, Bertolt, Jean, Annie, Hannes, Zoe, Erwin, Levi, and Beast Titan are all coming back.

Apart from the returning characters, its is also confirmed that Tetsure Araki, director of the past two seasons of the anime, is also returning to oversee "Attack on Titan" season 3. In an earlier interview with the director, while he did not drop any hint on how the story of the anime's third season will pan out, he teased that there will be a lot of things that fans can expect from "Attack on Titan" season 3.

"We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we're still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3. Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It's hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We're still having fun making 'Attack on Titan,'" Araki said back then.

Meanwhile, the 100th issue of the manga counterpart of the anime has finally been released and features another low moment for Reiner. As Eren blames Reiner for the death of his mother, he eventually goes down on his knees and beg him to end his life as he cannot bear the guilt.

Whether this will be featured in "Attack on Titan" season 3, fans can only speculate for now.

"Attack on Titan" season 3 is slated to arrive in July 2018.