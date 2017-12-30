'Attack on Titan' Spoilers: Creator Promises Ending Will Come 'As Soon As Possible'

(Photo: Facebook/AttackonTitan) A still from the "Attack on Titan" anime.

Now that "Attack on Titan" has reached its 100-chapter milestone, the fan base is abuzz once more with talks about the long-running manga's conclusion.

This is especially after a message by creator and artist Hajime Isayama in celebration of the landmark as he looked back in the year that was. In a translation by Suniuz:

Thanks to everyone, ["Attack on Titan"] reached 100 chapters this year. Thank you very much for [reading] until now! I wish you can follow this manga until the end of its story which will come as soon as possible.

He also addressed the rumors about "Attack on Titan" hitting the finish line and how the story should have ended a long time ago until it was deliberately and unnecessarily dragged it out as some readers feel:

By the way, I was often asked about something like "Didn't the editor's office say the story had been stretched?" I know there is an impression like that, but to me, in fact I don't think particularly in that way. If you ask me whether it is true, I'd rather say "If it gets stretched, isn't it very bad to the whole sense of completeness of the story?" I fear things like that will happen.

While Isayama feels that it will be best for "Attack on Titan" to go as long as he originally intended to, he noted that the new ideas he hatches every now and then for the story tend to prolong the manga.

That's not to say he has not thought of how it will all end. In fact, back in July, he said that he has been envisaging the ending for Eren, Levi and friends and when the time comes for that (it won't be long as he emphasized above), he promises that the "Attack on Titan" manga will wrap up in a way that will satisfy fans who followed it for years.