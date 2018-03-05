'Attack On Titan' Spoilers: Editor Teases Chapter 103's Imminent Release

Facebook/Attack On Titan A promotional image for "Attack on Titan"

It should not be long before the next chapter of the "Attack on Titan" manga hits the shelves.

The editor for the series has confirmed on Twitter that they have officially received the manuscript for chapter 103. They added that series creator Hajime Isayama, who writes and illustrates the manga, is "very tired."

The editor made sure to thank the genius behind it all for his hard work before they promised that "Attack on Titan" chapter 103 should be out very soon. Like most chapter releases, which usually take place at the start of the second week of the month, this one will likely arrive in just a few days.

That being said, readers will finally get to see more of how the latest warfare the Survey Corps got themselves into unfolds. In true "Attack on Titan" fashion, things will get brutal and bloody in no time.

Apart from the release of "Attack on Titan" chapter 103, fans of the long-running manga and anime series have a lot of content to look forward to this month.

Koei Tecmo's action hack and slash video game "Attack on Titan 2," which is based on the second season of the anime, will be released in Japan on March 15 with the English version arriving five days later.

The studio recently released gameplay footage to give fans a better idea of what they can expect in the highly-anticipated sequel. It will be very much like the first installment, of course, but it will add new elements from the anime's second season such as new characters, as well as new gameplay mechanics such as the buddy system.

As for the anime, "Attack on Titan" season 3 is still in development. Those who follow the manga would know that there are more deaths will take place and more vicious villains will show themselves so things are about to get more intense.