Audi To Launch New Technology That Makes It Easier To Pay Toll

In line with the continuous technological advancements in the automobile industry, Audi has announced that they will be taking their developments a step further by introducing a new type of technology that allows the users of their car to pay the toll through a transponder. Further reports revealed that the Integrated Toll Module (ITM) will become available for the cars released later this year.

"ITM is yet another Audi first in vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology, allowing the car to communicate and interact with its environment," Audi said in a statement. "For Audi owners, ITM provides an added layer of convenience and aesthetic enhancement. The mirror-based toll payment solution gives convenient access to the country's toll roads while helping to eliminate windscreen clutter and the need to manage multiple toll accounts. Drivers will be able to adjust module settings through the vehicle's MMI – including turning the ITM on/off and changing the occupant settings for HOV/HOT lanes."

Considering the convenience that the technology is likely to introduce to people who are in constant interaction with toll booths, further reports reveal that taking advantage of the new feature is as easy as having a rear view mirror where the transponders will be integrated. As such, there will be no need to put a specific sticker on the windshield, which should help owners keep their car nice and classy.

The technology is likely not going to encounter any inconvenience as according to Gentex, the company that developed the ITM with Audi, revealed that it should work with 97.8 percent of the toll booths across the U.S. It will also be available for systems based in Canada and Mexico. Unfortunately, fans who are waiting to get their hand on the ITM will have to wait until the latter of the year, when it will be released for select vehicles. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.