Australia, known for its beaches and deserts, is currently freezing for the past few days. Meanwhile, it has been positively sweltering over in Britain as the country is due for a heat wave that will make it hotter than Brazil.

Australia's Capital Territory has just gone through four days of sub-freezing temperatures of 23°F, a 10-year record low for the area. Nearby regions, particularly in the south, has dealt with freezing temperatures as well in what would be the coldest June in a decade, as the Daily Mail reported.

Pixabay/python2444 Australia's Capital Territory underwent 10-year temperature lows as they froze through four consecutive days and counting below -5C, or 23F.

Canberra is now ground zero of a giant freeze, but Queensland is not much better off with freezing downpours and wind laying into the region and expected to last until the end of the week. The so-called Sunshine State is due for massive rainfall for the most part, according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jim Richardson.

"It's coming from an upper trough in the west ... showers are expected far south-west in Queensland today and will extend to parts of the central interior and southern central regions," Richardson explained.

Temperatures in Sydney are expected to drop to -6°C or about 21°F at some point, colder than June of last year according to the Metro.

Meanwhile, over in the UK, a heat wave is due to come soon that will make Britain and neighboring areas hotter than Rio de Janeiro. This welcome change, which also extends to south-eastern and central England, is expected to last all week.

Temperatures are expected to hit an impressive 33°C or about 91°F, beating even the heat of Brazil with above-average temperatures, clear skies and lack of any significant winds or rainfall to speak of.

This week could also be a record breaker for the UK, if for the opposite reason from Australia. "The number to beat is 29.1C, which was recorded in London in April," Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans said.