Australian Engineer Claims to Have Found Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Using Google Earth

An Australian engineer and amateur crash investigator claimed to have found the remains of the ill-fated Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 on Google Earth. The result of years studying online maps led him to believe that the crashed aircraft is somewhere south of Round Island, an area that has not been searched by expert recovery teams.

It might just be a sighting on the publicly available online map, but when Peter McMahon sent his findings to the Australian Transport and Safety Bureau, the latter confirmed that it might just be the wreckage they have been looking for since the middle of 2014, according to the Daily Mail.

Reuters/Samsul Said Children write messages of hope for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) outside Kuala Lumpur.

McMahon pinpointed the wreckage he claimed to have found to a point around 16 kilometers south of Round Island, a small feature about 22.5 km north of Mauritius. It has been an area that has not been covered by search parties trawling the oceans for any sign of MH370.

He also claimed that U.S. officials were, for some reason, refusing to look into the sea for clues. Four American experts have been working in Australia to solve the case of the missing MH370, but their investigation has not yielded results yet.

"They have made sure that all information received has been hidden from the public, even our government, but why," McMahon asked, adding what could turn out to be a controversial claim, that the wreckage could be riddled with bullet holes from an attack.

"(They) do not want it found as it's full of bullet holes, finding it will only open another inquiry," the Australian engineer added.

Australian officials, meanwhile, has come up with a conclusion that the crew and passengers of flight MH370 could have died from suffocation, leading the aircraft to coast uncontrolled into the ocean, according to Reuters.

"Given these observations, the final stages of the unresponsive crew/hypoxia event type appeared to best fit the available evidence for the final period of MH370's flight when it was heading in a generally southerly direction," the report from the Australian Transport Safety Board said.