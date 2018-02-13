Austrian Director Michael Haneke, Slams '#MeToo'

Reuters/Yves Herman Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012.

Renowned Austrian director, Michael Haneke, is one of the recent European personalities to speak out against some of the negative effects of the rise of the women's rights movements, describing some instances as "witch hunts."

As reported by the Austrian Kurier, Haneke was asked about his opinion on the "#MeToo" movement, to which he stated that he would rather not voice out his opinion because he is a man, and this makes him vulnerable to public backlash and scrutiny. The 75-year-old director, however, clarified that he does not condone rape or forcing women into sexual acts, and that it should definitely be "punishable without question.

Despite his views on rape in general, Haneke also pointed out that the effects of the "#MeToo" movement and other similar activist campaigns have activated a sense of "hysteria" and "prejudice," which is an effect that he is very much opposed to. Furthermore, since much of the reported cases are from decades ago, Haneke feels that it is possible for some of the recent allegations to be entirely true — at least when it comes to sexual harassment.

Additionally, Haneke is aware that he may be dubbed as "Haneke, the Chauvinist Pig" after numerous people read the article, where he shared his opinion that many of the female population are operating on a significant amount of anger. According to the director, this leads many women to, perhaps, target prominent men who may be innocent. According to Haneke, it is possible for some men to be wrongfully accused of sexual harassment, which would result in ruined careers and reputations.

Haneke is considered as one of the most important directors in Europe and is now busy working on his first ever television series.