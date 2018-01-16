(Photo: 20th Century Fox) A still from "Avatar"

Following the success of the first "Avatar" film, which when on to become the highest grossing film of all time, is a challenge that director James Cameron is taking seriously.

During the Television Critics Association press tour, Cameron spoke about the lesson he learned in the first film that he is taking to heart while working on "Avatar 2" and the rest of the sequels.

Cameron says that as he doubles down on the visual effects and science fiction elements for "Avatar 2," the more the story will be grounded to reality:

I think that the lesson for me from the first film that I've applied to the new films is that the more fantastic the imagery, the more otherworldly and the more you are pushing out to the edge of what's possible in terms of bringing imaginative imagery to the screen, the more it has to be grounded in relationship and in truth and in heart. And so I'm hopefully doing that in spades with the new films.

Cameron says that the story is the most important thing for him in "Avatar 2." He says that "if the story is not working, if you don't connect to the characters, it's just simply not going to work" no matter how they "dress it up" with great production and visual effects.

The director also has faith in the cast including Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Zoe Saldana, and Sam Worthington who are being joined by "Titanic" star Kate Winslet.

I've got an incredible cast. I'm always very cognizant of the casting. I've worked very hard to cast this, to find some new, young actors coming up that have incredible heart and that are just amazing.

Cameron wants to work on all four movies before releasing the sequel, which is why "Avatar 2" will not hit the big screen until the year 2020. The director knows that this is a big risk to take especially with budget of $1 billion.