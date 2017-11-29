'Avatar 2' News, Release Date: James Cameron Talks About Kate Winslet's Role

Facebook/Avatar 'Avatar 2' will premiere in December 2020.

Filmmaker James Cameron recently talked about the role of "Titanic" star Kate Winslet in "Avatar 2." The sequel to the top-grossing film is currently in production, with filming for parts 2 and 3 being done simultaneously.

Earlier this week, Cameron graced an interview to discuss the 20th Anniversary of "Titanic," but the questions eventually crossed the "Avatar 2" territory, and so, he was forced to tackle Winslet's character in the upcoming film. According to Cameron, Winslet will play an alien who lives in the sea, Ronal. The director revealed that Winslet will be part of the "sea people" or "reef people," a clan that lives on gigantic oceanic reefs ruled by Tonowari (Cliff Curtis).

Reports suggest that Winslet is going to have a huge part in "Avatar 2" since this will serve as her reunion project with Cameron. Winslet starred in "Titanic" 20 years ago, which was directed by Cameron. When she signed on to play Ronal, she reportedly told Cameron that she would do all of the underwater work required from her character.

"The one thing she did do is demand that she do all her own water work. I said, 'All right, that's fine, we'll have to teach you how to free dive,'" said Cameron. The director also revealed that in preparation for the role, Winslet had undergone training in freediving and holding her breath for long periods of time underwater.

As previously reported, "Avatar 2" is expected to break new grounds in filmmaking. When it comes to underwater scenes, Cameron said that he and his VFX team are currently in the process of reinventing motion capture technology to make the scenes as beautiful as possible. While Cameron has already successfully revolutionized capture technology when he made the first "Avatar" film, he is expected to step up his game in the upcoming installments.

"Avatar 2" will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.