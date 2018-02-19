'Avatar 2' Release date, Spoilers: Everything to Know About the Much-Awaited Sequel

Facebook/Avatar Promo image for James Cameron's "Avatar"

Almost a decade after the first "Avatar" was released, it remains to be the world's highest-grossing movie of all time. Needless to say, there is so much expectation riding on the release of its sequel, "Avatar 2," and so far, it is set to deliver.

The second installment to the fantasy adventure finally kicked off in September 2017, still under the direction of award-winning filmmaker James Cameron.

Despite all the years in between the first and second episodes of the franchise, many of the main characters were more than willing to reprise their roles. The latest of which was Dileep Rao, who played Dr. Max Patel in the original film. He was a scientist working on the Avatar Program and among those who helped lead character Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) on his battle against Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang).

Talking to Screen Rant about his upcoming film "Braven," Lang digressed a bit to give a brief intro into "Avatar 2," which was earlier revealed to be set mostly underwater. "It's no secret that we're doing a lot of underwater motion capture, which, in itself is groundbreaking, it just hasn't been done," he shared.

Lang added that the sequel would be similar to the original movie in so many ways, but teased it would be like "Avatar on steroids."

Producers of the sequel have earlier revealed that fans should disregard who died in "Avatar" as people will return from the dead for "Avatar 2."

Apart from Rao and Lang, few other main characters are joining the sequel, such as Worthington, Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), and Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine). New faces will come in the characters of Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin, and Cliff Curtis.

Despite the long wait for "Avatar 2," which is slated to finally hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2020, it will not be the last of the beautiful Eden of Pandora. "Avatar 3" is reportedly already in the writing stages, with a possibility of a fourth and fifth installment if the first two perform well in the box office.