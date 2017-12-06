'Avengers 4' Cast News: Death Inevitable for Iron Man, Captain America?

Will Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) die in "Avengers 4"? This was the question that fans asked following the release of the teaser to the third film "Avengers: Infinity War" this week.

Marvel The cast of "Avengers" return to theaters in May 2018 and May 2019 for "Avengers: Infinity War" parts one and two.

The first trailer showed Iron Man getting punched hard in the face and looking desperate. Fans believe the images hinted of what will likely happen to his character.

Downey said in past interviews that he's ready to retire from playing Iron Man, which he played since 2008. The actor realized that his time is up since he's not getting any younger.

"I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing," he told News Corp Australia Network.

In recent weeks, Marvel movie head Kevin Feige hinted in a feature on Vanity Fair that some of the superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) might be retiring after "Avengers 4." The studio wanted to pave the way for the next phase that will introduce new superheroes and stars in the franchise.

As for Captain America's fate, fans believe that Evans will exit the MCU so that Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes) assumes the new Captain America. This is actually based on the character's progression in the comic book series.

In recent months, Downey indicated in social media posts that he and Evans were actively filming "Avengers 4." It sparked speculations that their characters survive "Avengers: Infinity War." Some clever fans, however, think that their scenes might be flashbacks, which fueled rumors that Evan's Captain America will die earlier than Downey's Iron Man.

Adding more fire to the speculations about the flashback scenes was Downey's recent Instagram post from Atlanta where work on the fourth "Avengers" movie takes place. It had some of the MCU actors whose characters already died in the films.

Fans won't know the fate of Iron Man and Captain America until "Avengers: Infinity Wars" opens in theaters in May 2018. The follow up "Avengers 4," currently referred to as "Avengers: Infinity War Part 2" won't be in theaters until May 2019.