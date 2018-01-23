'Avengers 4' Cast, Plot Rumors: Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders Seen on Set

"Avengers 4" is currently filming in the Atlanta set, and photos from the location confirm that series stars Samuel L. Jackson (who played Nick Fury) and Cobie Smulders (who played Maria Hill) are present. Does this new batch of set photos confirm the return of the two S.H.I.E.L.D. characters for the upcoming film?

With nothing official coming out of Marvel studios just yet, media outlets are divided about the recent sightings of the two "Avengers" stars. Screen Rant takes these new snaps of the location shoot to mean that Samuel L. Jackson is confirmed to be reprising his role as Nick Fury, and likewise for Cobie Smulders as S.H.I.E.L.D. top agent Maria Hill.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Cobie Smulders poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California.

"Avengers 3" might feature a big part of all the major Marvel Universe characters for the movie, but Nick Fury would not be one of the more than 76 characters that will show up, if the series is continuing on from the storyline of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

After the events in that movie, Fury went underground and out of sight, while Maria Hill was taken up by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to work for him in the meantime. As such, only Cobie Smulders, of the two, has been confirmed for "Avengers 3" as of this time.

On the other side of the debate, CBR offers the possibility that the two stars are there on the venue for another movie entirely. The photo first went out online courtesy of Just Jared taking to social media on Monday, Jan. 22, and the celebrity outlet was careful to note that the two are there "for an upcoming Marvel project."

This might be anything from "Avengers: Infinity War," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," or "Avengers 4," and even then, it might be too soon to say what role they have for one or more of these upcoming movies.