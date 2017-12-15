'Avengers 4' Hawkeye Update: Jeremy Renner Teases Possible Costume Change For Hawkeye

FACEBOOK/ Avengers Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye as seen in Marvel’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Jeremy Renner will once again reprise his role as Hawkeye in the fourth "Avengers" movie.

Reports revealed that the 46-year-old actor will be portraying the role of the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent in the still-untitled "Avengers 4" film by Anthony and Joe Russo even if his character was not seen in the trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War."

However, details about the Hawkeye's appearance in "Avengers 4" as well as the plot of the film remains under wraps.

On the other hand, Renner recently teased that Hawkeye might have another costume change for "Avengers: Infinity War."

The actor turned to Instagram to offer a new glimpse of what the fans should look forward to when his character returns on the next film under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Renner only showed his silhouette posing against a concrete wall that showed Hawkeye's arrows placed above his right shoulder located right next to his high-collared top.