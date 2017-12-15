'Avengers 4' Hawkeye Update: Jeremy Renner Teases Possible Costume Change For Hawkeye
Jeremy Renner will once again reprise his role as Hawkeye in the fourth "Avengers" movie.
Reports revealed that the 46-year-old actor will be portraying the role of the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent in the still-untitled "Avengers 4" film by Anthony and Joe Russo even if his character was not seen in the trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War."
However, details about the Hawkeye's appearance in "Avengers 4" as well as the plot of the film remains under wraps.
On the other hand, Renner recently teased that Hawkeye might have another costume change for "Avengers: Infinity War."
The actor turned to Instagram to offer a new glimpse of what the fans should look forward to when his character returns on the next film under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Renner only showed his silhouette posing against a concrete wall that showed Hawkeye's arrows placed above his right shoulder located right next to his high-collared top.
CBR noticed that Renner tagged "Infinity War" on his Instagram post, but the movie reportedly finished filming back in July. This could mean that the film is currently doing some reshoots, or the actor tagged the wrong film since they are already filming for "Avengers 4" since August.
Earlier reports claimed that Hawkeye's alter ego Clint Barton will be in a darker place after the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" when he returns for "Avengers 4." He could possibly take on the identity of the character named Ronin after the conflicts during the civil war. This could explain why the actor will be using a different costume in the next installment of the "Avengers" movie franchise.
However, Renner did not release any further comments about his possible costume change after posting the picture.
The "Avengers: Infinity War" will be released in theaters on May 4, 2018, while the "Avengers 4" will be released in May 3, 2019.