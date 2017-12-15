'Avengers 4' News: Gwyneth Paltrow Accidentally Posts Possible Spoiler

Gwyneth Paltrow may just be getting a foot massage, but she could be posting potential "Avengers 4" spoilers at the same time. An Instagram video she posted online could hint at an important character making a surprise appearance.

The original video has since been taken down or at least made private, according to Games Radar, but the leak is already out and circulating the Internet by then. In the clip, the actress is wearing leggings, socks and a motion capture suit as she talks with a therapist, who is working on her right foot.

Marvel The cast of "Avengers" return to theaters in May 2018 and May 2019 for "Avengers: Infinity War" parts one and two.

"I stole Dr Zhu from Robert while we wait to go on set," she captioned the clip, perhaps referring to Robert Downey Jr. who plays "Iron Man" in the upcoming "Avengers" movie.

The "Avengers" production team will well understand why Paltrow needed to "borrow" the therapist for a while, but the mocap suit is another issue entirely. The clip could have just hinted at a role that her character, Pepper Potts, would play in the new movie tentatively referred to as "Avengers 4."

Fans were quick to note that the mocap suit, with its distinct square and circle indicators in sharp contrast, would almost certainly mean that Paltrow's character will be putting on a suit of some kind in the upcoming movie.

In "Iron Man 3," viewers were treated to a surprise sequence where Pepper Potts put on an Iron Man gauntlet in her final fight with the movie villain. While this could be the case with "Avengers 4," it does not seem likely that Marvel will be pulling the same trick twice.

Nerdist points out that "Avengers 4" will be a great opportunity to surprise fans with Pepper Potts' Rescue suit, an armored suit Tony Stark designed specifically for her. It would also make a way for Paltrow to leave the series on a high note, as well, should a new "Iron Man" movie get derailed over Downey Jr.'s possible exit.