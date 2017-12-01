'Avengers 4' News: Jeremy Renner Shares New Photo of Hawkeye

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Production for "Avengers 4" started way back in mid-August, but updates about the development of the film are still few and far between. Luckily for fans, actor Jeremy Renner shared earlier this week a photo of himself as he prepped up for his action scene as the fan-favorite Hawkeye.

Although the photo does not offer a glimpse of Hawkeye's new costume in the upcoming film, it does hint that Renner's character will be able to survive the epic battle in "Avengers: Infinity War." Previously, it was reported that some of the beloved Marvel superheroes would not be able to make it after the battle, leading to speculations that Hawkeye might be one of them.

Shortly after the production for the final "Avengers" film kicked off in August, Renner shared an image of Hawkeye, sparking speculations that he and his family would die in "Avengers: Infinity War." In the original comics, Hawkeye took his secret refuge as a place to regroup before he took on Ultron. When Hawkeye learned that his family was killed by Black Widow, he killed the villain to avenge the death of his family.

There are speculations that Hawkeye's storyline might take a surprising turn in "Avengers: Infinity War," as teased by the character's drastic transformation in previous promo materials for the upcoming film. Since the new photo for "Avengers 4" shows that Hawkeye will still be alive after the third installment, some speculate that his transformation in the upcoming film might mean that he's taking on a darker persona in "Infinity War" as he avenges for his family.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed that the "Avengers 4" will serve as the culmination of the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 3, 2018. "Avengers 4" will arrive on May 4, 2019.