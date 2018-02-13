'Avengers 4' News: New Heroes, New Costumes, and A New Setting?

Facebook/Avengers The 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will conclude after the second part of "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2019.

"Avengers 4" will be a fresh start for the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the carnage that will unfold in "Avengers: Infinity War." With Earth's mightiest heroes set to face Thanos in mere months, the question on everyone's mind is "what's next?"

The entirety of the MCU has been building up to the face-off with Thanos ever since the first post-credit cameo was revealed. "Infinity War" will be the end of an era, and along with every ending is the uncertainty that comes with it. With the majority of the casts' contracts also set to expire at the same time as the film, that uncertainty grows even further.

So what does "Avengers 4" holds for fans, while the film is already halfway through filming, not much has been revealed about it, not even the title. However, there are a few things that could hint what's about to come.

The film is definitely the launching point for Phase 4 of the MCU as such, it will be featuring a lot of new things, new costumes, new settings, and of course new heroes. With a number of standalone that is set to premiere in the interim between the two "Avengers" film, fans can expect the likes of The Wasp and Captain Marvel joining what's left of the Avengers after their fight with Thanos.

One thing that is definitely interesting is the speculation that "Avengers 4," or at least part of it, will be featured in an alternate reality. Prior to being renamed, the film was originally titled "Avengers: Infinity War Part 2" suggesting that it will deal with the fallout from "Infinity War." The theory states that Thanos or someone will use the Infinity Stones to change reality and therefore force the Avengers to fix it.

Plot-wise, altering reality does present Marvel with something unique to bring to the table. Piecing together their former world also serves as a nice way to wipe the slate clean for the MCU allowing it to build up a new story following the end of the Thanos arc.

Of course, this is all just speculation. Until Marvel decides to reveal the film's title, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed was a spoiler in itself, the majority of information regarding "Avengers 4" will remain a mystery.