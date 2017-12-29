'Avengers 4' Plot Rumors: Untitled Movie Goes Back to 'Civil War's' Opening Scene?

REUTERS/Paul Hackett Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the UK premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at Shepherds Bush in London March 20, 2014.

Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that Scarlett Johansson's look in a behind-the-scenes photo taken during the filming of the untitled fourth "Avengers" movie could be a hint that the upcoming installment will feature a scene that dates back to "Captain America: Civil War."

The photo in question was shared through the Instagram page of Johansson's stunt double, Heidi Moneymaker. Since "Iron Man 2," Moneymaker has been in the Marvel movie sets doubling for the Black Widow actress.

In the image shared recently, Moneymaker said in the caption: "Well, that's a wrap for us on Avengers! I just want to say a big thank you to this amazing woman, who is just as kind and beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside."

However, the major clue is in the photo itself. Johansson and Moneymaker are obviously sporting similar locks, while the former is donning a beige detective-style jacket that as fans may recall was something she wore for the opening scene of "Captain America: Civil War."

Cinema Blend mentioned that Black Widow's looks have somewhat became a timestamp of the series as the Marvel Cinematic Universe progressed. Notably, she was seen donning blonde locks in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and even in the official trailer of "Avengers: Infinity War," so a sudden change in hair color could mean much more than just style alterations.

The report suggests that seeing Black Widow in the very same hairstyle and outfit that she sported for a very particular scene in the 2016 movie could mean several things. However, there are some standout theories.

First, the behind-the-scenes photo could mean that the untitled "Avengers 4" movie will feature a flashback where Black Widow sports her past look and wardrobe.

A more exciting plot rumor also suggests that Black Widow's throwback look could be a sign that the superheroes are in for some time traveling actions -- which is very possible since Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be joining the crew in 2018.

Unfortunately, Marvel fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can confirm what Black Widow's costume means. The untitled "Avengers 4" movie is slated to premiere in the United States on May 3, 2019.