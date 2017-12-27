Filming wrapped up for some of the stars of "Avengers 4." Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) shared on social media that she finished her scenes after nine months of work, as did Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Paul Bettany (Vision). Scarlett Johansson's (Black Widow) stunt woman, on the other hand, confirmed that they are done with their work on the movie.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Scarlett Johansson plays Black Widow in the "Avengers" films.

Olsen and Bettany posted Instagram videos of their final day on the set of "Avengers 4" Johannson's body double Heidi Moneymaker, on the other hand, posted photos of the actress and expressed her gratitude for working with her for the year.

Renner, on the other hand, stated in his Instagram video that he and the rest of the stars of "Avengers" are done with their last scene of the year. The actor hinted that he will still be back on the set after the holidays as the rest haven't wrapped up work.

"Avengers 4" will cap off the first phase of the last 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). At the same time, it will open the new phase with new superheroes and cast.

Johannson previously hinted that she's done with the MCU after "Avengers 4" in a Vanity Fair interview. After doing half a dozen films under the MCU, Marvel has no plans to make a solo movie for Johannson's Black Widow.

"I feel a lot of joy for the next generation," the actress said about the next MCU phase. "It's a bittersweet feeling, but a positive one."

Fans, however, won't be missing these MCU stars on the big screen for a few more years. The third "Avengers" film, "Avengers: Infinity War," will still arrive in theatres in May 2018, while "Avengers 4" won't be showing until a year later.

Marvel will likely announce the fourth movie's title until after the third movie hits the screens. The rest of the MCU's confirmed films include "Black Panther" in February 2018, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in July 2018, "Captain Marvel" in May 2019, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel in July 2019 and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in 2020.