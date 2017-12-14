'Avengers 4' Rumors: Pepper Potts to Wear an Iron Suit as Rescue

Facebook/Iron Man Shown is Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts in "Iron Man" movies.

The fourth "Avengers" movie may feature Gwyneth Paltrow' Pepper Potts wearing an iron suit.

The third "Avengers" movie, otherwise known as "Avengers: Infinity War," is not expected to hit the theaters earlier than May next year, but there are already numerous rumors attached to its sequel, "Avengers 4," including the possibility that it will feature Pepper Potts donning her own iron suit.

Speculations on this possibly being the case stemmed from a recent social media post of Paltrow that has already been removed or set to private as of this writing, showing her wearing a checkered motion-capture suit. Because of this, it is now believed that "Avengers 4" will feature Rescue, too. After all, avid Marvel "Iron Man" comic book fans know too well that Pepper Potts has donned the iron suit several times already in the "World's Most Wanted" storyline, becoming an iron-clad superhero on her own known as Rescue.

Some, on the other hand, can't help but doubt whether "Avengers 4" will feature Pepper Potts as Rescue as she may even die in "Avengers: Infinity War." Rumors on this being the case stemmed from the released trailer for the upcoming movie, showing an emotional Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) holding a hand of someone who seems lifeless. While others opine that the hand Tony Stark is holding in the said scene can be his own, many believe it may be that of Pepper.

Nonetheless, it is not only Pepper who may die in "Avengers: Infinity War." Although it is already expected that many Marvel superheroes will die in the movie, there is no denying that it is widely speculated that Iron Man himself will meet his demise in the movie. In fact, even before the first trailer for the upcoming movie was released last month, there were already several theories on how he may die, and speculations even grew louder after the trailer shows that his life is in grave danger in the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin).

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits the theaters on May 4, 2018 while the yet to be officially named "Avengers 4" is slated to arrive in May 2019.