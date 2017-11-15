'Avengers 4' Rumors: Tom Holland Breaks Nose at the Set?

Facebook/Spider-Man

As filming for "Avengers 4" tapers towards its end, reports claim that Tom Holland has once again broken his nose.

While fans are excitedly awaiting the arrival of the first ever trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War," reports claim that its sequel, "Avengers 4," is already entering the last few weeks of its filming. However, in his Instagram story, Holland, who is reprising his Peter Parker/Spider-Man role in both movies, has revealed that he has broken his nose for the third time while filming.

"Who said acting was easy, huh? Broken nose number 3. What a way to finish a movie," Holland said on the video on his Instagram Story.

Although it is unclear if the actor sustained his latest injury while filming "Avengers 4" as he is also working on another movie, "Chaos Walking," which is set to finish its production this month, some opine that Holland broke his nose at the set of "Avengers 4." After all, as a gymnast, Holland is said to be insistent on doing his stunts as Spider-Man, although big sequences are endorsed to the talents of the stunt people.

Meanwhile, the Russo brothers, directors of the two upcoming "Avengers" movies have recently teased the fans of the destruction that "Avengers: Infinity War" big bad, Thanos (Josh Brolin) will presumably cause. As it was already revealed earlier that some Marvel superheroes will die in the upcoming movie, one thing is certain: Holland's Spider-Man character will survive the events in the upcoming third "Avengers" movie and continue to do his web-squirting antics in "Avengers 4."

Since it has also been announced earlier that "Spider-Man: Homecoming" will have a sequel, it goes without saying that fans will see more of Holland as the Marvel superhero, and probably sustain more injuries in the process as it is but a part of their job.

