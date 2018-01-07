'Avengers 4' Set Photo Hints at a New Team Base

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

A new "Avengers 4" set photo hints that the Avengers might return to their old team base, which was featured at the end of "Avengers: Age of Ultron." However, it is also possible that it is a new base, considering that the Avengers logo featured in it looks a bit different from that one featured in their old team base.

Although details about the fourth and final "Avengers" film are still under wraps, several set photos and videos have already emerged in recent weeks to offer some clues about the film. In the latest set photo that emerged earlier this week, Robert Downey, Jr. and his manager Jimmy Rich are standing inside what seems to be an operations base, with the Iron Man actor giving a salute.

What makes the new set photo intriguing is its background, which features an "Avengers" logo that resembles the one installed in their current base of operations, which was first introduced in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." While the logo is the same as the one featured in the said film, it is noticeable that the wall on which the logo is placed is not the same as the wall of their old team base.

Because of the subtle difference in the logo's location, there are speculations that Thanos (Josh Brolin) might destroy the old team base in "Avengers: Infinity War," so "Avengers 4" might feature a new base for the team. However, "Avengers: Infinity War," has yet to arrive, so fans will have to see it first before coming up with any reasonable speculations about the team base that will be featured in "Avengers 4."

"Avengers: Infinity War" is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and will see the coming together of Marvel's mightiest heroes as they take down Thanos. The film will arrive on May 4. Meanwhile, "Avengers 4" will arrive on May 3, 2019.