"Avengers: Infinity War" is currently the talk of the town, but there are fans who have directed their attention to the next film tentatively titled "Avengers 4."

There is so much secrecy surrounding what happens next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that even the official title for the next film is being kept under wraps.

Marvel A still from "Avengers: Infinity War"

There is a theory going around that "Avengers 4" will be titled "Heroes Reborn," as per Comicbook.com. If this ends up being the name of the next installment, fans will understand why the Russo brothers are holding off the announcement.

At the outset, "Heroes Reborn" suggests that every superhero who "died" in "Avengers: Infinity War" will be brought back. However, there is so much more than that.

For those who do not know, "Heroes Reborn" was a publishing event from 1996 and 1997 that served as a follow-up to an X-Men story titled "Onslaught," which ended with non-mutant superheroes, except for Spider-Man, sacrificing themselves to end the reign of the titular villain. These characters were reintroduced in an alternate Marvel universe in the "Heroes Reborn" books.

It is speculated that "Avengers 4" will be borrowing elements from this comic story in bringing back all the heroes that vanished in the final moments of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Some fans view the supposed death scenes as the characters being transported to an alternate dimension or plane of existence, which may be the result of Thanos being nowhere near as bloodthirsty as he is in the comics.

If this will be the case, "Avengers 4" will allow these characters to be brought back while still leaving the "Avengers: Infinity War" ending unchanged.

This opens exciting storytelling possibilities moving forward. If the MCU does its live-action version of the recent crossover comic book event "Secret Wars," the characters who "died" can reunite with those who lived by merging these two dimensions.

This will ultimately make it easier for Marvel Studios to bring in characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four to the MCU after the Disney and Fox merger is finalized.

For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet. While "Avengers: Infinity War" ended with half the heroes gone, fans are not all too worried that they won't be seeing them again.

The speculation is that "Avengers 4" will see the fates of the characters reversed, especially since the original Avengers were left standing when it was expected that the journey of some of them will end in the film.

There are also those who focus on Doctor Strange's decision to spare Iron Man's life after pledging to prioritize the Time Stone above all else. It is believed that Tony Stark might play a crucial role in beating Thanos in "Avengers 4." The chances of that happening, as per the Sorcerer Supreme, are one out of more than 14 million.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo said before that they will give fans ample amount of time to process "Avengers: Infinity War" before they reveal the title of "Avengers 4."