'Avengers: Infinity' Stars Hint at Ending of This Generation of Superheroes

Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, who portray Thor and Black Widow, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hinted that the end is near. As to what that end is, it is still unclear.

Facebook/avengers/ Promotional image for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth shared that one of the cast's final moments together on the set will be the cover photo shoot. "I thought, Could somebody take a photo of this? We're all aware that this is going to be the last time we get to hang out like this," he said.

While the actor could easily have referred to the end of filming for the next "Avengers" sequels, Johansson's take on the massive changes to the MCU suggests that there is more to this.

Johansson, who made her debut as Black Widow on "Iron Man 2," described the forthcoming developments to the franchise as "bittersweet."

"I feel a lot of joy for the next generation," the actress said. "It's a bittersweet feeling, but a positive one."

Both of the actors have not confirmed that they are leaving the MCU, but they could have spoken about their co-stars' exits. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are frequently subjected to such rumors, but neither of them have expressed their plans to leave the franchise.

Perhaps none of them are leaving before their part in the MCU ends. Since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige referred to the fourth "Avengers" film as the "finale," that could signify the end of this generation of characters, which also explains why Johansson feels bittersweet.

The studio is expected to carry on with what they do best, superhero flicks, but the next time will be with new characters set in different timelines.

"There will be two distinct periods. Everything before 'Avengers 4' and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting," Feige said about the MCU's future.