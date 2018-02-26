'Avengers: Infinity War' Casualties According To The Comic Books

Marvel The cast of "Avengers" return to theaters in May 2018 and May 2019 for "Avengers: Infinity War" parts one and two.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is almost here and while not much has been divulged about the plot one thing is clear, fans will have to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters. But which characters exactly?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's print counterpart could hold the key to knowing which characters will bite the dust in the film. Character deaths in the comics have long been a trend and they could hold the clue on what will happen in the next "Avenger" film.

First on the list of deceased characters is Hulk. While the green menace has been touted as unkillable, an Infinity Gauntlet-equipped Thanos could potentially do the job. There's probably no better way to show off the supervillain's power than taking out the most powerful of the Avengers.

There's also the rumor that Mark Ruffalo is leaving the MCU so killing off his character could be nice way to wrap up his stint. Hulk's death was already featured in the comics having been put out of his misery by Hawkeye with an arrow to the skull. With that in mind, it should be safe to assume that the Hulk isn't that invincible after all.

Another character in Marvel's hit list this season could be everyone's favorite android, Vision. Thanos has every reason to take out Vision given that he has an Infinity Stone lodged in his forehead. While it's certainly plausible that he survives the ordeal, Vision without the Mind Stone just isn't exciting.

And speaking of the Mind Stone, anyone betting that Thanos will survive this phase of the MCU is pretty much out of their mind. He is threat incarnate and not taking him out would just be a bad idea. As great as he is, taking him out is the only way to tie up loose ends ahead of the next phase so it's probably safe to say that Thanos will be among the casualties in the war he started.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to premiere on May 4, 2018.