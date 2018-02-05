'Avengers: Infinity War' Could Be The Last Time Fans See The Hulk

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Actor Mark Ruffalo arrives at the screening of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" for the closing night of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York April 28, 2012.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will be the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a number of characters set to be killed off at the hands of Thanos and his Black Order. While it was not revealed whether The Hulk will make it out of the war alive, actor Mark Ruffalo has hinted that he might not return for the role.

Saw this on Reddit. Hhaha. My last day on IW. The final exit. pic.twitter.com/UfzWXfzODB — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 2, 2018

In a recent Twitter post, Ruffalo showcased a photo of him in motion capture gear he says he found on Reddit. The actor is seen walking and carrying a bindle, which several fans think is a nod to the original "Hulk" TV Series. But while the image definitely shows what the Hulk will be up to in Avengers: Infinity War, Ruffalo's captions does have an ominous ring to it.

"Saw this on Reddit," the actor wrote. "Hahaha. My last day on IW. The final exit."

Obviously, this could just mean that he is finally done with filming for "Avengers: Infinity War." However, many fans took the last sentence as Ruffalo announcing his departure from the MCU.

But while there is a chance that Ruffalo will be leaving, it's not happening anytime soon. The actor is currently still under contract with Marvel Studios so fans will likely see the Hulk in the MCU's Phase 4.

That being said, fans shouldn't expect a new standalone Hulk film anytime soon. While many of the characters have had successful sequels and even full on trilogies, doing the same for the angry green menace isn't very realistic at this point due to issues with the film's distribution rights.

Nevertheless, The Hulk still could potentially end up as one of the casualties from Thanos' attack and "Avengers: Infinity War" is in fact the last time fans will see Ruffalo reprise the role of Bruce Banner. The only way to find out now would be to catch the film when the film hits theaters on May 4.