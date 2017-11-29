'Avengers: Infinity War' Directors Teasing Trailer Release

Facebook/Avengers Promotional picture for "Avengers: Infinity War."

The Russo brothers are it again teasing the highly anticipated trailer release for "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer on Instagram with an ominous image. The trailer is set to debut on Good Morning America on ABC.

Joe and Anthony Russo posted a seemingly inconspicuous giant number three on their Instagram. At first glance, the post is definitely insignificant and would have probably gone under the radar if not for the leaked trailer clips that spread online over the weekend.

A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:37am PST

Questions began popping up on Reddit or Twitter if the number meant three days or three weeks. People initially tried to connect the dots to see which one made much more sense.

It was already rumored that the trailer will debut following the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi which was set to debut in less than three weeks. However, everything became clear when the brothers followed up their original post with a giant number 2 the following day.

Marvel has since confirmed that the trailer will indeed air on Nov. 29. It was later revealed that the trailer will debut on Good Morning America today, which tweeted that the trailer will be revealed between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

They also dropped the main teaser poster for "Avengers: Infinity War" although none of the key players were present. Like the previous "Avengers" teaser posters, it just features the group's logo along with the film's release date.

The cast did find the time for photoshoot with Vanity Fair showcasing their revamped looks and costumes. There were also a number of hints from the shoot such as Thor having Mjolnir and his eye apparently restored following the events of "Thor: Ragnarok." Marvel has yet to confirm whether this will be the case in the film although fans will probably find out once the trailer is released.

Be sure to catch "Avengers: Infinity War" when it's released on May 4, 2018.