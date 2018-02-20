'Avengers: Infinity War' Footage Rolls Out on Disney Channel

Facebook/avengers A promo poster for the upcoming MCU film, 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

Marvel has released a new "Avengers: Infinity War" footage on Disney Channel, offering a new glimpse of what's coming when the film premieres in May. The new footage arrives less than two weeks since the studio dropped the "Avengers: Infinity War" TV spot during the Super Bowl.

"Black Panther" is the last Marvel movie to hit theaters before the next "Avengers" film. Now that the film starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular character is already playing in theaters, Marvel is ramping up its promotional campaign for "Avengers: Infinity War."

Although the Disney Channel preview does not include new footage from the film, it gives fans another look at what's in store for their favorite superheroes when the film arrives in May. Some of the new details revealed by the recent TV spots and previews for "Avengers: Infinity War" include Captain America's new shield being built from Wakandan Vibranium, as well as Tony Stark's new avant-garde suit also possibly using the same element.

Since "Avengers: Infinity War" is just a few months away, fans can expect new details about its plot to come out in the coming weeks. Fans may also grab a copy of the second part of the title's comic prelude soon, as it may shed light on Thanos and the Black Order. Marvel has yet to announce the release date of the second part of the comic, but fans can expect it to arrive sometime this month.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will bring to the big screen the deadliest showdown between the biggest Marvel superheroes and the villainous Thanos (Josh Brolin), who seeks to collect all the six Infinity Stones to achieve unimaginable power. The film's cast includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan and more.

"Avengers: Infinity War" arrives in theaters on May 4.